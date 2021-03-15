Robert E. "Bob" Crim

August 1, 1967 – March 11, 2021
Robert Eugene Crim was a man who had a great capacity for joy and love. He was a caring husband, father, son, brother, boss, uncle, grand uncle, and friend. For over thirty years, he built a business where relationships mattered and trust was of upmost importance. He left this world to join his Heavenly Father on March 11, 2021, at the age of fifty-three. He was born to Ray and Patti Crim on August 1, 1967. He met his future wife, Jennifer Harmon, in high school, but didn’t ask her out because she was too wild. As adults they met again, quickly fell in love, and never wanted to be apart. Together they built a blended family, had amazing adventures, and learned the real meaning of love. Bob is survived by his wife, Jennifer; his children, Maddy, Matthew, Olivia, and Logan; his mother, Patti; his brother, Mike Crim; and his sisters, Lori Foley and Liz Krossman.
Throughout our life together, Bob made me laugh, believe in myself, and always let me know that I was cherished. He was my companion, best friend, and other half. Everyone that he met commented on his positivity and how much light he brought into the world. The world is a darker place without him. I can’t imagine how I will live without him and his love. – Jennifer Crim
My father was a great man. Warm, affectionate, humorous, and very charming, it was easy to love him. I will always remember him for his knowledge of animals, his stupid jokes, and that he loved his family very much. – Maddy “Mako” Crim
My father, Bob Crim, took the lessons he learned playing basketball and applied them to life. He was able to steal people’s hearts, shoot for the stars, and always gave over 100%, whether on the court, in business, or with those he loved. – Matthew “Ron Artest of basketball” Crim
My dad loved Jesus with his whole heart and he lovingly and easily passed that love to us, and everyone he met. He taught us to put our best foot forward and that love is always worth the work, especially during hard times. We will forever miss his heart and laughter. – Olivia “Dove” Steen
My father saw the good in people first and had a great capacity for love. He tried to understand people, even when it was hard for him. Whenever I heard one of his stories, I never left unamused. Some of my best memories are laughing with my dad. – Logan “Ochoco” Crim
Bob was the kindest and most forgiving man. He was my best friend. He often said, “Always be kind.” I’ll forever miss him. He loved everyone and always saw the best in others. I have read that grief is proof of love and although I have experienced it, I have never felt a loss such as this. He was such a blessing and so very loved. – Mike Crim
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bob Crim Memorial Fund at Coquille High School. The fund will provide financial support to athletes to make sure they have the opportunity to participate. This could be in regards to clothing, shoes, fees, etc.
A celebration of life is being planned for August 1, 2021; we hope to have it at the Coquille High School football field. This may change due to the pandemic
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
