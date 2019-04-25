Aug. 4, 1937 – April 19, 2019
A public visitation for Robert Dean “RD” Johnston, 81, of Coos Bay, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, April 26 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave., in Coos Bay. A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, April 27 at Coos Bay Chapel, with pastor Bob Pedigo of Madison Street Community Church, officiating. A reception will follow the service at 64334 Penny Road in Coos Bay.
Robert was born Aug. 4, 1937 in Basin, Wyo., to Paul and Carmen Etta (Jackson), joining a brother, Harvey, and sister, Pauline. He went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 19, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Robert grew up in Basin and Greybull, Wyo., graduating from Basin High School in 1955. He married Suzanne (Hill) April 16, 1958 and soon moved to Coos Bay to raise their family and start their new life together. He was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and always had a great love for the Lord.
Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Suzanne and their four children, Rod and Linda Johnston, Lor Rae Johnston, Kelly and John Studdard, and Linda and Duane Mayfield; brothers, Harvey and DyLois Johnston, and Rod Sehorn; sister, Pauline Hansen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Robert and Suzanne shared a great love of their grandchildren, Matthew Johnston, Andrew Johnston, Tarah Croft, Victoria Croft, Jared and Tyra Zeigler, Joshua Zeigler, and Jacob and Katelyn Zeigler. They also shared the love of four (soon to be five!) great-grandchildren, Landyn Zeigler, Laynee Zeigler, Weston Croft, and Odessa Zeigler.
He was preceded in death by both his parents; stepmother, Dorothy Johnston; and grandson, Jared Zeigler.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
