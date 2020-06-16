Robert D. “Bob” Hurt

October 31, 1933 – June 12, 2020
Private Burial will be at Norway Cemetery for Robert D. Hurt, 86, of Fairview. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Robert was born on October 31, 1933 in South Bend, Washington to Ezekiel and Nora (Williams) Hurt. He died June 12, 2020 in Bandon.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Janet Van Dorn on May 10, 1952 in Myrtle Point. He drove log truck most of his life and he enjoyed working on his ranch.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Lori Morgan and daughter in law, Cindy Hurt both of Fairview; grandchildren, Kimberly Kruse and Stephanie Evernden; great grandchildren, Lane Kruse, Kristal Kruse and Brooklyn Baker and great, great grandson, Weston James Kruse.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet in 2015; son, Dave Hurt and grandson, Denver Hurt.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In