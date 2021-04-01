Robert D. Anthony

December 31, 1946 – February 17, 2021
Rob “Bob” was born in Yreka, California. As an infant, his family moved to Coos Bay. From childhood he was known as Robin and later as Rob or Bob. He grew up in Greenacres, graduating from Marshfield High School in 1965. He served three years as a U.S. Navy Seabee, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. He retired from General Telephone Company in Coos Bay after 30 years then worked at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort for 10 years. He was a long-time volunteer firefighter with the Coos Bay Fire Department, attaining the position of Auxiliary Deputy Chief. He was a past president of the Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association. He was a lifetime member of the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge, #1935, and served as Exalted Ruler in 2014-2015. His quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Rob “Bob” is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jan (Baarstad); children, Bob (Nancy) Anthony, Lisa (Kevin McNeill) Lathrom, and Jim Anthony; sister, Toni Jernberg of Colorado; grandchildren, Zach Anthony, Ashleigh Lathrom, Jordan and Brittany Cordano, Karly Cordano, Hunter (Michaela) Young-Anthony, Kaden Anthony and Hailey Anthony; great grandson, Jaxon Cordano; also many nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eric Baarstad, Bob (Pam) Baarstad and Sue Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Anthony; mother, Helen Oakes; stepmother, Marie Anthony; father and mother-in-law, Vern and Fay Baarstad.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel,541-396-3846
