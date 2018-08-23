Robert Corbett MacIntyre

Aug. 8, 1940 - Aug. 11,2018
A celebration of life was held for Robert "Bob" Corbett MacIntyre Friday, Aug. 17, at First Presbyterian Church in Bandon. He passed away Aug. 11, 2018.
Bob was born Aug. 8, 1940 in Bellingham, Wash., to Robert Curtis and Dorothy (Wood) MacIntyre. He grew up in Tacoma, Wash., and graduated from Pacific Lutheran University.
As a young man, Bob moved to San Jose, Calif., where he met his wife of 49 years, Marjene Rowley MacIntyre. In 1969, they were married in Los Gatos, Calif., and lived in Campbell, Los Gatos, and Cupertino, Calif., before retiring to Bandon, in 2002.
Bob worked as an x-ray technician and respiratory therapist in many San Francisco Bay Area facilities including Santa Clara Valley Medical, Good Samaritan Hospital, UC San Francisco, Oakland Children’s Hospital and Stanford University Hospital.
A highlight for Bob was attending the 2008 Worldwide Gathering of the MacIntyre Clan in Oban, Scotland with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His Scottish heritage was an important and meaningful facet of his life.
Bob’s hobbies included photography, woodworking, fishing, and rhododendrons. Rhododendrons became an abiding passion for him. His extensive garden includes a significant collection of many varieties of rhododendrons. He served as president not only of the Southwestern Oregon chapter, but as the national president of the American Rhododendron Society from 2014 to 2017.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marjene; his daughter, Carolyn MacIntyre and Cindy Westergaard; son, Rob MacIntyre and Kirsten; grandchildren, Rowan and Dylan MacIntyre and Emma Heuer; his sister, Janelle (MacIntyre) Longmire and Dan; and several cousins. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends and constant feline companions.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the American Rhododendron Society (www.rhododendron.org), the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden (https:rhodygarden.org), or the charity of your choice.
