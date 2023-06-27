Robert “Chief” Noah

June 5, 1965 – June 20, 2023
A Celebration of Life is planned for Robert A. Noah, 58, of Lakeside, on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Tugman State Park Gazebo. Please join us to celebrate Robert’s life, share stories, eat Robert’s favorite pizza and listen to music he enjoyed. All are welcome.
Robert was born on June 5, 1965 in Portland, Oregon and passed on June 20, 2023 in Lakeside. He was a longtime resident of Lakeside and many people knew and loved him. He was kind and gentle and along with his twin brother, Richard, helped countless people who were struggling and needed a friend, a meal or a place to stay. Robert was a good friend to many, a great uncle, and a great brother to Richard.
Robert is survived by his twin brother, Richard Noah; his older brothers, Fred Noah and Darrell Haskins; sister, Jeris Chavez; nephews, Sean Noah, Michael Noah and Dylan Noah; great nephew, Jackson Noah; nieces, Joeline Scharer, Krista Scharer and Tori Noah; family dog, Cooper; and girlfriend, Gloria Titus.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Laverna Noah; sister, Drexel Haskins; and his longtime girlfriend, Penny Holbrook.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Donations may be made in Robert’s name to the Lakeside McKay’s Market. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In