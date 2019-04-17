Nov. 20, 1986 – April 7, 2019
Robert Charles Loshbaugh, 32, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bandon Sunday, April 7, 2019 as a result of an ongoing battle lost to diabetes. Robert was born in Coos Bay, Nov. 20, 1986, the son of Samuel Loshbaugh and Pamela (Stockdale) Allison.
Robert attended Bandon High School and went on to finish his high school career at Wolf Creek Job Corps in Glide. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard with aspirations to become a Black Hawk pilot. He graduated boot camp at Fort Knox, Ky., but later received an honorable medical discharge, ending his military career.
Robert carried out his life as an adventurous and free spirited man. Off and on for many years he worked with his father, Samuel, in construction and enjoyed spending free time in the outdoors – camping and riding ATVs with family and friends. Robert was a man of many things. A man who’s laugh could move mountains. A man of love, laughter and forgiveness. A man of family, friends and adventure. A true man of heart. Robert was loved by all those who knew him and will be forever missed.
Robert is lovingly remembered and survived by his mother and father, as well as his brothers, William Loshbaugh and Samuel Loshbaugh-Davenport; sisters, Hidy and Holly Loshbaugh; grandparents, Bonnie and Rich Gunningham and Mary Jones; stepsiblings, Albert Allison and Joshua, Ryan and Alyssa Cooper; stepfather, Stanley Allison; stepmother, Kim Cooper; nieces, Elizabeth, Kaitlyn and Kara; nephews, Eathen, Tyson, Luke, Wally and Landon; and best friend and sister in heart, Charlaina Crum, as well as many other family members and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Iris and William "Bud" Loshbaugh, Robert Stockdale and Charles Jones.
A private memorial service is planned for immediate family members. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Leave a loving memory on the online guestbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In