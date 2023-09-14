Robert Charles Lloyd

June 25, 1934 – August 29, 2023
A celebration of life was held for Robert C. Lloyd, 89, of North Bend at Evergreen Court Independent Retirement Community in North Bend, where Bob resided. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory in Coos Bay.
Bob was born on a farm in Watonga, Oklahoma on June 25, 1934. His parents moved to San Jose, California and arrived on his ninth birthday in 1943. They settled in Campbell, California. Bob graduated from Campbell High School in 1952. He went to San Jose State University and earned a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in fine art and graphic design. He worked for Westinghouse Corporation in Sunnyvale, California as a Graphic Arts Specialist.
Bob married Suzanne Jo Styman from Coos Bay, Oregon, on November 22, 1961. They had one daughter, Sally Angela. Bob and Suzy loved antiques and had a part time Antique business in San Jose and Coos Bay. Bob retired from Westinghouse in 1992 after 36 years. He managed an antique shop until his wife retired from Macy’s in 1996. They retired to Coos Bay where they had rental property. They purchased a 1922 craftsman bungalow. They continued their antique business in Coos Bay and on eBay.
Bob’s wife passed away in March of 2008. On October 1, 2017, Bob moved to Evergreen Court Independent Retirement Community where he resided until his passing.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Sally Lloyd; sister, Donna Cisowski and her husband, Jim; sister, Carol Ford and her husband, Chet; cousin, Monte Heitzburg; several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In