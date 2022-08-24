Robert “Bob” Sully passed away peacefully on July 29, 2022, at the age of 70. A 1969 graduate of North Bend High School, loving son to Robert and Patricia Sully; big brother to Mike; proud father to Matthew, Jamie, and Samantha; and amazing uncle to Jeff, Bess, and the boys.
His career spanned many decades working for Safeway, United Grocers, Wilsey Foods, and Ventura Foods, and right before retirement spent some time as a realtor traveling the western US. He was an avid car guy relishing many models, yet ultimately missing his 1965 GTO as the one that got away.
He will be missed dearly with his ashes to be spread across Oregon. We welcome all friends and family to a celebration of life in mid-October, 2022 in Salem. For more information on the celebration of life, email: Redmitty78@hotmail.com.
