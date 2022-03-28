Robert "Bob" Magill

April 15, 1957 – March 24, 2022
Bob was born April 15, 1957 in Myrtle Point, Oregon to Joseph "Joe" and Jo Ann (Denniston) Magill and he passed away March 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon at the age of 64.
Please join us in a “Celebration of Life Potluck” for Bob. It will be held on April 9, 2022 at 12 pm – 3 pm at the Powers County Park (Blue Shelter).
Bob graduated from Powers High School in 1975. He owned and operated an upholstery business in Florence Oregon for many years. He later worked as a general foreman doing bridge restoration in Alaska and down the Oregon coast until his retirement.
He married Lisa Crawford (Pearce) on September 26, 2009 and later divorced July 26, 2016. They remained good friends and traveled many places together up until his passing.
Bob was a "tell it like it is" type of guy and lived his life his way with no excuses or apologies. He enjoyed the outdoors, everything from roaring around in his sand rail, fishing, crabbing and hunting. He was always up to shooting his cannons and anything else that goes bang.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jo Ann Magill. Survivors include his brother, Mark Magill of Coos Bay; a niece, Susan Magill of Coos Bay; a nephew, Matt Magill (Jenny) of Coos Bay; two great nieces and a great nephew.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Powers Lions Club; PO Box 22, Powers, OR 97466 in support of the White Cedar Days Fireworks.
Arrangements are under the care of Crown Memorial Center, Cremation & Burial, 275 Lancaster Dr SE, Salem, OR 97317, (503) 345-7559.
