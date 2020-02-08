Robert “Bob” LeRoy Wood
February 24, 1931 – January 13, 2020
A celebration of life for Robert “Bob” LeRoy Wood, 88, of North Bend will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay with a reception to follow. All are welcome.
Bob was born Feb. 24, 1931 in Flint, Michigan. He left his earthly life Jan. 13, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Adopted at birth by Stanley Harrison Wood and Doris Elizabeth Bradley, he grew up in Flint, graduated from Beecher HS in 1948, and received a BS degree in Chemistry from the University of Michigan in 1956. He met Maxine Lucille Vincent in primary school, became high school sweethearts, and married her on July 23, 1949 in Flint. In 1956, Bob packed up Maxine and their three children (Roseanne, Doug, and Larry) and left Michigan eventually settling in Camas, Wash., where Bob began work as a research chemist for Crown Zellerbach Paper Company. Two more children (Greg and Linda) joined the family there. In 1960, Bob changed to operations supervision and transferred to St. Francisville, La. Shortly after the birth of Bryan in 1961, he was transferred to West Linn, Ore., first in supervision in the Supercalender department and later as a troubleshooter for Crown Zellerbach’s paper mills across the country, a job which also took him to Chile as a consultant. In 1977, he returned to Camas as a consulting engineer traveling extensively across the country to Crown’s plants as needed to improve operations, efficiency, and productivity. In 1985 at age 54, Bob retired from Crown Zellerbach. He and Maxine then traveled around the country before settling in Sisters, Ore., in 1986 where they remained until 2012 when they moved to North Bend, Ore.
Bob was a loving husband and father, treasuring the time spent with his family. He and Maxine were partners in life and in a marriage that lasted 70 years. He thoroughly enjoyed their ever-growing family cherishing each addition to that family regardless of how new members became a part of their lives. He was most proud of all six of his children saying often that they were all accomplished leaders in their own way and in their own niches in life. He and Maxine were also foster parents to over a dozen teens each of whom needed a stable family and good parents. At times, it seemed to his children and to others that he could and did do just about anything. Bob was a kind, loving, brilliant, very talented man with a seemingly unlimited desire to do and try. He built 2 houses, remodeled others to meet his family’s needs, and helped build West Linn Lutheran Church. He built 3 wooden boats (a 19’ Bartender, a 16’ sailing Kayak, and a 14’ row boat), He rebuilt cars to fit his family needs helping all his children to understand the mechanics and/or maintenance of cars. He also taught all of them handyman skills. He took a DeVry Institute electronics course exposing his children to electronics while building a color TV from a kit. Spare time and weekends were spent playing board games, cards, ball games, outdoor games, skiing, hiking, fishing, camping, sailing, hunting, and traveling. Every few years, the entire family piled into a car and traveled back to Michigan to stay with and enjoy parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, as well numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Traveling was never boring as the entire family sang church and camp songs and played road games. In later life, Bob immensely enjoyed being with his large family and enjoyed visits from his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bob and his beloved Maxine were partners and spent their entire marriage volunteering and working together. He became involved in Cub and Boy Scouting as his sons came of scouting age. As part of his scouting experiences, he taught scouts winter survival and led ascents to Mt. Hood’s summit. When one of his sons needed it, Bob created a special needs Boy Scout Troop, working with the state and national organizations to help create a scouting experience standard for mentally challenged young men nationwide. He was involved at some level of scouting for 50 plus years ending by volunteering at the district and state level in Oregon. He was awarded the Silver Beaver, the highest honor given to scouting volunteers. He volunteered with Special Olympics and was a proud spectator as his own son flourished under that program. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and helped to start a chapter in Sisters, Oregon as well as advising other communities when those places wished to launch a Habitat for Humanity program. He was also a part of Kiwanis in Sisters. When he retired from Crown Zellerbach, he often said that he wasn’t finished with working, just with working for pay, and, as a very active volunteer, Bob continued filling his time with the above activities and even found time to read to children at the local school.
Bob walked faithfully with God with a faith that was absolute. If it was Sunday, Bob and his family were in church as he was the last Sunday in December. He was a longtime Lutheran and served in many roles over the years – Sunday school teacher, Luther League advisor/chaperone, council member, church president, and Bethel Bible teacher. Church was not only a Sunday activity to him, but rather a daily activity that he spent serving his God and others. He was always ready to join the Heavenly Choir but was eager to serve his God faithfully in the meantime.
Bob, in his later years, developed an Alzheimer-type dementia. He faced this disorder in the same manner as he faced any other facet of his life. He was open and honest with others and proceeded with his life and activities in whatever manner that he could. He continued to have the physically strong body with which he was blessed throughout his entire adult life and was well known for his penchant for walking and hiking. He continued to be a content, pleasant, delightful man who regularly surprised others with what he was able to do despite the on-going damage that was occurring. His winning smile, laughter, and humor were well-known. And he loved seeing and visiting with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine; and his six children, Roseanne (Steven) Doane of Sylva, NC, Douglas (Kathleen) Wood of Oregon City, Ore., Lawrence Wood of North Bend, Ore., Gregory (Elizabeth) Wood of Silverlake, Wash., Linda (Dean) Talboy of North Bend, Ore., and Bryan (Peggy Cahill) Wood of Birkenfeld, Ore.; numerous grandchildren, Nathaniel (Eileen) Doane, Charity Brenneman, Michael (Deborah) Wood, Heather (Mike Hastings) Wood, Kristine (Brian) Johnson, Audrey (James) Farmer, Garry (Michelle) Buell, Curtis (Honora) Buell, Jennifer (Creighton) Holt, David Talboy, Daniel (Amber) Wood, Brittanni Wood, James (Catie) Graham, and Carly (Rustin) McCollum; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret (Jack) Johnson of Linden, Mich.; and Cathryn Hibbard of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother, Dennis (Noreen) Wood of Linden, Mich.; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Bob was preceded in death by his father; mother; and two brothers, Stanley and David.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Boy Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, Alzheimer’s research, and/or your church. This is what Bob loved.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
