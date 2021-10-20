September 10, 1945 - October 14, 2021
Robert “Bob” Lawrence Karcher passed away October 14, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in Vancouver, Washington. Bob was born in Roseburg, Oregon.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judy, of 49 years and his four children; sons, Travis (Amy), Ryan (Kerri), Jeffrey (Katie) and daughter, Darcy; as well as 8 grandchildren, Haiden, Michael, Ryan, Thomas, Reagan, Madeleine, Jackson and Lucas.
Bob was passionate about many things in life, but his greatest loves were his family, friends and church. He cherished spending time playing cards and having crazy family game nights. He enjoyed his mornings for reflection with God, coffee and word puzzles. Bob enjoyed the outdoors (not hiking), tending the fire at hunting camp and fishing with friends. Bob had a story for every situation and people were captivated by them.
Bob loved to laugh and shared his humor with everyone he met. Always with a joke and a smile, he could find joy even in hard situations. Bob always left others with a lighter heart and a better day.
Bob dedicated his life to his love of God, and serving others was and will be his greatest legacy. Whether teaching Sunday school, giving the message, greeting people at the doors, or simply leading by example. Bob loved to bring people to know the Lord and His never ending love for them. He served as an elder at Columbia Christian Church and was a member for over forty years.
The Karcher family will be holding a celebration of life in the spring of 2022, to be determined.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267- 3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
