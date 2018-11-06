July 13, 1936 - Oct. 27, 2018
There will be a graveside service for Robert "Bob" H. Hutchinson, a.k.a. “Hutch”, at 1 p.m., Saturday Nov. 10, at the Masonic Cemetery in Coquille. Bob passed away Oct. 27, 2018, at his home in Coquille. He was 82 years old.
Bob was born July 13, 1936 in Birch Cooly Township, Franklin, Minn., to John and Leona Hutchinson. He moved with his family to Oregon around 1940. They eventually settled in Empire where Bob grew up and attended North Bend High School graduating in 1954. After high school, Bob joined the United States Navy, serving four years as a machinery repairman.
In 1959, Bob married Doris Quick. Together they had three children. He worked as a carpenter for a time before becoming a sheet metal worker. He worked for Clarke Brothers sheet metal in the early days and then Chambers Plumbing and Heating before purchasing Coquille Sheet Metal in 1974. In 1978, the family moved from North Bend to Coquille where Bob operated Coquille Sheet Metal until his retirement in 2004.
He enjoyed numerous hobbies and interests pursuing as many as he possibly could. He loved fishing the Rogue River with his buddies as well as hunting, camping, cars, horses, his dogs, country music, western art and gardening to name a few. He was an extremely hard worker, a talented artist, mechanic and general craftsman who enjoyed working with wood and metal.
He loved his family and friends very much and had a great sense of humor. He did not suffer fools and never pretended to be anything other than himself.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and a younger brother, Leonard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Doris Hutchinson; along with his siblings, Nancy Despain of Eugene, and Ed “Butch” Hutchinson of Medford; his children and their spouses, Joel and Michelle Hutchinson of Coquille, Andrea and Dean Fleck of Newport, Rob and Amy Hutchinson of Medford; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was a lifetime member of the Blanco Masonic Lodge in Coos Bay.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
