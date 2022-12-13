On Friday, December 9, 2022, Robert “Bob” Graham passed away quietly at his home.
Bob was a lifelong resident of North Bend, having worked for D&H Logging and Young’s Trucking until his retirement in 1999. Bob loved spending time in the woods as an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He and his wife, Glenda, shared a love for camping, where Bob always entertained with the best stories around the campfire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Lois Graham, and his sister, Betty. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Glenda; his son and daughter-in-law, Buck and Mary Graham of Kodiak, AK and their children, Matthew, Paisley, and Tony; his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Corey DeLoye of Okemos, MI and their children, Graham, Breann, and Cody.
Bob’s family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Crane; his wonderful staff; and to their dear friend and caregiver, Stephanie Kyleberg for her love and support.
Per Bob’s request no service will be held.
