Robert “Bob” Gordon Wilson, 97, of Bandon, passed away at home on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Bob was well known in Bandon having spent much of his life there. Every Saturday he drove his truck to the post office, grocery store, and credit union where he enjoyed visiting with the employees of each business.
Bob was extremely proud to have served in the United States Army and he would always be seen wearing his Korean War hat around town. In addition to his military service, Bob worked at his family’s grocery store in Soldotna, Alaska and then as a custodian for the Bandon School District before retiring.
Each Veteran’s Day, Bob looked forward to getting his photo taken with other local veterans and having that appear in The World newspaper.
Bob loved everything outdoors. In his younger years, he hunted bear, elk and deer. Fishing was also a favorite past time. Gardening brought him great joy and satisfaction. He spent countless hours in his orchard. Bob enjoyed picking wild blackberries so family could make pies out of them. His love of the outdoors took him to Arizona for many winters.
Bob was an avid reader and spent much time not only reading books but also numerous magazines that he subscribed to.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his daughter, Roberta Newman of Albany; son, Steven Wilson of Fairview; granddaughters, Monica Brooks of Sumter, SC, Brandi Robinson of Albany, and Kristy Wilson of Joshua Tree, CA; grandson, Shane Wilson of Auburn, CA; as well as eight great grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his brother Jack’s children, who he was extremely close to, Donald “Speed” Wilson of Roseville, CA and Darlene Faulkner of Klamath Falls.
At Mr. Wilson’s request there will be no memorial services.
