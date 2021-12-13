October, 1944 – December, 2021
Bob was born in 1944 in Los Angeles and grew up in the Antelope Valley. He graduated from Alemany High School in Mission Hills in 1963. Baseball was his passion, he pitched with grace and style. Drafted by the White Sox, then injured playing football. He served in the U.S. Army overseas in Vietnam receiving a Purple Heart. He retired from Lockheed Martin Aerospace in 2005 after working there for over 35 years.
Bob and Michele moved to the Oregon Coast after retiring. Loved crabbing, gardening, and cooking for family and friends. Bob had a smile in his eyes and his laughter was contagious. He will be sorely missed. He is surely smiling down from his rightful place in Heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Michele; 5 children, two daughters in Texas, Diane and Michele, a daughter, April in California, a son, Kevin and daughter, Christie both in Oregon; and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Lillian Eberhardt; brothers, Michael, Danny, Timothy, and Jon; sisters, Tami and Shannon.
A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at Holy Redeemer Church in North Bend, Oregon on December 28th.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Bob’s favorite charity St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his honor.
