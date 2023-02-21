October 8, 1940 – December 6, 2022
After living a full life, Robert “Bob” Donald Shore passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2022. His wife, Sally held his hand and whispered a prayer for him. He was born in Coquille, Oregon on October 8, 1940 to Donald and Margaret (Wallace) Shore, and was raised on the Wallace Ranch that his grandparents owned on Ross Inlet Road, east of Coos Bay. He attended Sumner Elementary School, Marshfield Jr. High School and graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1958.
Upon attending Oregon State University for one year in 1959, Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. where he served four years in active duty and was honorably discharged as a Corporal. He spent another two years in the reserves.
When Bob returned to the Bay Area, he was employed by a local bank and later at the Cabinet Spot, owned by his brother, Terry and sister-in-law, Cheryl Shore.
In the late 1960s Bob earned his private and instrument pilot licenses and was employed by Coos Aviation and part time at Roseburg Regional Airport to fly commercially for them. Then after becoming certified in flight instructing, he was promoted to Flight Instructor for Coos Aviation. He had some unusual experiences while flying. One was that while transporting some passengers from Portland back to North Bend, the airplane was “shot down” in a field alongside the freeway near Albany. He made an emergency landing, and upon examination, a bullet was found in the fuselage.
In the early 1970s, Bob was hired by Stalcup Trucking and Equipment Company where he worked in management and sales. He was also their company pilot. This is where he met Sally, who was employed there as well. After a time, they became “more than just acquaintances”. It was, also during this time, and since Bob still wanted to fly airplanes, that he purchased a Cessna for personal use. Sometimes he and Sally would “fly out for dinner” in a different town. He, later traded the Cessna in for a Super Cub, just for FUN! He claimed that he could fly it under the North Bend McCullough Bridge! Sally was not fond of being a passenger in the backseat of this noisy little “trick” airplane!
Bob’s real ambition, though, was to begin his own timber operation. So, starting small, and quickly growing, he soon was able to purchase more supplies and equipment, then hire extra workers, including his stepsons, Darren and Brian Todd, who worked during weekends and school breaks. He named his new business, West Fork Timber Company. A logging and road building operation.
After a long courtship, Bob and Sally were married in 1983, and moved into their new house that they built in a country setting surrounded by acres of trees and small hills. It is where they have lived for 40 years.
When Bob retired West Fork Timber Co., he remained in the timber industry, and worked as a timber and log buyer for several mills and timber operations and throughout Oregon. He retired from working outside of home in the middle 2000s.
Some of Bob’s interests were: flying airplanes, fishing, fly tying, hunting deer, elk and fowl. He brought a large bull elk home the day before undergoing a five-way heart bypass surgery! He, also, liked to build “things” (besides the house) that included: a boat, small boxes out of selected wood, a garage, horse barn, shop, sheds, greenhouse, chicken coop, that later was remodeled into a bunk house by him and step-grandson, Dylan, who was raised by Bob and Sally, well house, decks, flower planters, fences, picnic tables, benches, pond, a full sized Frisbee golf course, attached garage and office, putting green made by Dylan’s father, Darren Todd, horseshoe pit and a small area known as “Bob’s Little Park’, with electricity, a water supply and a septic tank, etc. Many BBQs, hot dog and s’mores roasts were enjoyed there. According to Bob, building was “Fun Stuff!”
Bob and Sally hosted many events throughout the years that included: BBQs, and a Birthday Party for Jesus that was celebrated at the annual Christmas Eve Dinner and Gift Exchange for families. They also hosted two large Family Reunions.
Pets were a big part of Bob and Sally’s lives. They had 14 dogs, five cats, a horse and two sheep that their last dog, Border collie, Pearl, would herd freely all over the property.
When Bob could no longer maneuver very well outside without his walker, he could often be seen riding his lawnmower with a trailer attached that was filled with outdoor tools. This still enabled him to cut limbs, mow the acres of grass and work on other outside projects.
Some organizations Bob belonged to were: Coalition of Commercial Airline Pilots Association, National Association of Flight Instructors, an OSU Fraternal Order, Elks, N.R.A, Association of Oregon Loggers, Inc., and N.R.P.
Bob leaves behind his wife, Sally; daughter, Kirstina Shore of Coos Bay, who he was very proud of for, upon graduating from college, served in the United States Navy and retired with the rank of Lieutenant Commander; his half-brothers and sister, Kirt Shore of Chicago, Illinois, Mark Shore of Concord, California and Donald Logan of Walnut Creek, California; step-brother, Rocky Place of Coos Bay; step-sister, Peggy Robinson of Coos Bay; step-grandchildren, Dylan “Cub” Todd of Canby, Oregon, Shane Todd of Eugene, Oregon, Nichole Todd of Eugene, Oregon, Matt Colton of Springfield, Oregon, and Maria Taylor of Early, Texas; eight great step-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Cheryl Shore; nephew, Darin Shore; great-nephew, Tyler Shore, all of Maui, Hawaii; many step-nieces and nephews; some special people, Gary and Sarah (Dylan’s mom) Austin of Eugene, Oregon and best friend, Lee Webster of Coos Bay, Oregon.
Preceding Bob in death were his parents; brother, Terry Shore; nephew, Corey Shore; and stepsons, Darren Todd and Brian Todd.
Donations in Bob’s memory would be appreciated to: the Coos County Humane Society or Doernbecher and Shriners Children’s Hospitals in Portland, Oregon; the American Tree Planting Assn.; or to other charities.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
