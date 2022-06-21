August 31, 1939 – June 15, 2022
Robert “Bob” Boden Strassenburg Jr. passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Riverbend Hospital in Eugene, Oregon on June 15, 2022.
He was born in Blue Island, Illinois on August 31, 1939 and spent his early childhood growing up in the Chicago area before his family moved to Southern California in the early 1950’s. After high school, Bob enlisted in the US Navy and served four years as an Electrician’s Mate onboard the USS Hopewell DD 681. Bob met Beatrice Ann Russell while still in the service and they married in 1960 shortly after he was honorably discharged. Following his enlistment, Bob went to work for Owens Illinois in Vernon, California as an electrician and retired after thirty years of service. He moved to Myrtle Point, Oregon after retiring where he became a member of the Coquille Valley Elks and played a lot of golf. Bob had a passion for woodworking and enjoyed home improvement projects. He also liked spending time with family and friends and engaging in spirited political discussions with his sons. Bob was a loving husband and caring father to his five boys.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice and his sons, Gary and Frank. Sons, Jerry, Robert, Mike and their spouses, Laine, Sandra, and Nadine survive him along with 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-9 pm on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Amling/Schroeder Myrtle Point Chapel. Graveside service with Military Honors will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Powers Cemetery.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
