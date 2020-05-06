November 26, 1939 – April 20, 2020
A gathering to celebrate our dad's life will be determined and family and friends will be notified.
Robert (Bob) Auer was born on November 26, 1939 in Burbank, Calif. Bob passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, April 20, 2020.
He was in the National Guard and attended OSU. He married Rebecca Cooley and they raised four children in Coos Bay while taking over the family business, The Wardrobe Cleaners. He relocated his family to take on a new position as regional sales manager for Penn Walt Corp. and Van Waters & Rogers Inc. He retired and loved time spent with his kids and grand-kids. He dedicated his life to his kids and had a great sense of humor. He had a passion for the outdoors and music which he loved sharing. He enjoyed woodworking, backpacking, fishing, cross country skiing, hiking, cooking, reading, watching classic movies and his collection of maps. He loved gadgets and known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and very unique personality. He was a Jack of all Trades, Master of Nothing - in his own words.
Bob is survived by his four children, Mark Auer, Melinda Palmer, Katherine Hamaan and Christine Auer Catlow; six grandchildren; step-mother, Molly Auer. He is also survived by three sisters and four brothers.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Family and friends are encouraged to leave a loving comment at www.theworldlink.com.
