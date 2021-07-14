Please join our family for a celebration of life for Robert “Bob” and Diane Matson Ronning on July 17, 2021 at 1 pm at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Blvd NW, Coos Bay, OR 97420. Pastor Alex Turman presiding.
High School sweethearts at Marshfield High School, they married in 1959 followed by 3 children. Son, Terry passed in 2018 and is survived by wife, Michel, their son, Ryan, daughter in law, Terra, grandson, Mason and granddaughter, Amelia; son, Mark Ronning and his daughter, Karen Ronning; and daughter, Dana Hogan, her husband, Troy and grandson, Jacob. Robert passed February 13, 2018, followed by Diane who passed March 21, 2021. We will celebrate them being placed together this coming Saturday. Blessings to them and our family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alleghany Community Church.
