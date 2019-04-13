March 21, 1959 - March 17, 2019
Private funeral services for Robert Arthur "Bob" Ellis, 59, of Lafayette, La., were held Tuesday, March 26 at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, La. Memorial services will be held in Coos Bay at a later date. Bob passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 in his Lafayette residence.
Bob was born in North Bend at Keizer Hospital March 21, 1959. He lived most of his life in Coos Bounty. Bob graduated from North Bend High School in 1977. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed first in San Diego, Calif., then in Virginia Beach, Va., and finally in Jacksonville, Fla., where he retired as a chief petty officer with 22 years of honorable service. Bob and his family moved to Louisiana due to employment as a machinist, beginning a 14-year "retirement career" in 2003 with AGI Industries where he continued to work until his death.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. He was known for his pies, especially his apple. He dearly loved his family. His greatest joy in life was being a dad to his son, Eric and a grandfather to his grandson, Ezra.
Bob is survived by his wife, Janee (Romero) Ellis of Lafayette, La.; son, Eric Ellis and wife, Miranda; grandson, Ezra of Sulphur, La.; mother, Rebecca Fields and husband, Allen of Coos Bay; sister Lugene (Ellis) Neal and husband, Dan of Coos Bay; sister, Lorry Cook and fiance, Scott Williams of North Bend; brother, Dennis Armstrong and wife, Carmen of Findlay, Ohio; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Arthur "Gene" Ellis; and infant brother, David.
Leave a loving memory on the guestbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In