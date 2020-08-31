May 18, 1925 – August 25, 2020
Robert Vining, 95, of Bandon, Oregon will be laid to rest next to his wife, Winnetta at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Robert was born May 18, 1925 in Pardeeville, Wisconsin to Phil and Eva Vining. He passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 in Bandon.
Robert’s family moved to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin where he worked as a teenager at the local bowling alley setting pins. After graduating from high school he joined the United States Army on August 18, 1943. After only three months of service he was promoted to Corporal in Headquarters Company, 6th Infantry Division and became a Squad Leader. Robert earned 2 Bronze Stars, the combat infantry man’s badge, the Phillipine Liberation ribbon with 1 Bronze Star, a bronze arrowhead, the good conduct medal and other decorations. Robert received an honorable discharge from the Army on January 8, 1946. He returned to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin where he became a truck driver for Melchers Lumber Yard. On June 21, 1947 Robert married Winnetta Tamminga. In May of 1948 they opened a restaurant in Beaver Dam. In June of 1952 Robert sold the restaurant and moved to Chicago where he was attending the DEVry Technical Institute. It was then that Winnetta and Robert learned about Jesus and accepted the Lord into their hearts.
Robert moved his family to California and went to work at General Dynamic in Pomona, in May of 1953 until August of 1960. In June 1960, Robert purchased the L & J Café in Twenty Nine Palms, California. They ran the restaurant until October of 1963, then sold it and went to work at Norton Air Force Base repairing and testing guidance systems of the Allas Missile. In March of 1965, Robert was transferred to the McClellan Air Force Base in North Highlands, California where he worked on Navigations and Landing Systems in the Aircraft and Weapons Control Intercept System MA-1. In May of 1967, Winnetta and Robert decided to serve the Lord and took the position of manager at the Lucerne Christian Conference Center in Lucerne, California. In 1979 they moved to Bandon and opened the EAT-N-Station. They retired in 1987.
Robert is survived by daughter, Nancy Hauser of Arizona; and son, Jon Vining of Bandon.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In