Robert Andrew Medvick

February 11, 1953 – January 20, 2022
A writer, philosopher, retired officer for The Monterey Police Department, Robert A. Medvick passed away Thursday, the 20th of January. Robert died of a sudden cardiac event. He did not suffer.
Robert was born on the 11th day of February in 1953 to Lawrence and Miyako Medvick in Fort Meade, Maryland. As a youngster he moved to The Monterey Bay in California. There he studied history and philosophy in college. In 1977 he met his beloved, Carol, along with her two children, Inge and Ericka. Thus began 44-years of dedicated love, marriage and partnership for Robert and Carol. Robert treated Inge and Ericka as if they were his own and he loved them immensely, as did they him.
Robert and Carol were thankfully able to retire early and moved to Coos Bay, Oregon in 2006. There they enjoyed a quiet and content life, with all of the kindness that a small town has to offer. They were so happy there.
Robert was such a congenial person. One of his favorite things to do was to go on long walks around Coos Bay, say hello to all the kitty cats along the way, and stop into different offices/stores he patronized. Robert was quick with a big smile and salutation for the employees of these businesses. He loved to chit-chat a little before he was off, biding them a good afternoon. Robert’s family was so pleased and comforted to learn that these people enjoyed him quite a bit and were very sad to hear of his sudden passing…often tearful.
You will be greatly missed, dear Robert. You were such a good human.
Robert is survived by wife, Carol Medvick; stepdaughters, Inge Heidrick and Ericka Heidrick; mother, Miyako Crotty; sister, Linda Lovelace; brother, Richard Crotty; step-granddaughter, Sasha Greenberg; step-great-grandson, Jayden Lane; step-great-granddaughter, Cheyanne Lane; and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
