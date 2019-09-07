April 8, 1932 – Aug. 18, 2019
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Robert A. Miller, 87, of Coos Bay, will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay, with intern pastor Paul Strike presiding. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Bob was born on April 8, 1932 in Hubbard County, Minnesota to Clifford A. Miller and Beatrice L. ( Timms ) Miller. He passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Bob, and his brother Jack, attended Frontenac School, an eight-grade country school. He graduated from Bemidji High School, and later earned a Master’s Degree in Business at the University of Minnesota. Bob met his wife Dorothy when they were both teenagers in Kabekona Corner, Minnesota. After his three years of military service, he came home with a ring in his pocket, and Bob and Dorothy were married on December 17, 1955. They had two children, Marla and Roger.
Bob first worked for the State of Minnesota as an auditor. Later, he did research work in Duluth, Minnesota. Bob and his family moved to Oregon in 1961, where he worked at the University of Oregon. Later, Bob and Dorothy owned and ran a Western Auto store for 5 years. Then, Bob became an accounting professor at Southwestern Oregon Community College, where he taught for nearly 30 years. He started several programs and wrote the long-range plan for the college. Bob loved his work at the college and cared about each of his students.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dorothy Miller; his daughter, Marla and her husband Jimmy; his son, Roger and his wife Sherry; grandchildren, David, Geoffrey, and Sarah and her husband Celso; great-grandson, Leobardo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and step family. Some of the connections were brand new, some were decades long, and all were treasured.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Beatrice; his brother, Jack; his granddaughter, Amy; and his great-granddaughter, Guadalupe.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gloria Dei Lutheran educational program, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420 or to a scholarship fund at Southwestern Oregon Community College. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
