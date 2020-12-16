May 17, 1928 – December 12, 2020
A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Robert Albert Taylor, 92, of Coquille. He was laid to rest at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.
Bob was born May 17, 1928 in Marshfield to Edward Newton Taylor and Blanche Fern (Blingham) Taylor. He died December 12, 2020 in Coquille.
He was the youngest of six children; Vera, Florence, Jack, Edward and Lloyd. Bob was raised and educated in the Marshfield School District. He worked with his father in the carpet and linoleum business, logged in Powers, worked at Evans products and worked for Coos Head Builders for 28 years in the mill and the retail store before retirement.
Bob married Nancy Hazelton in 1950. Two sons were born of this union, Robert Michael and Richard Lee Taylor. He enjoyed fly fishing, golfing and travelling on his motorcycle, playing cribbage and snooker and was a member of the Eagles Lodge, but most of all he loved to sing. Bob was a member of the Gold Coast Chorus barbershop group for over 59 years. He sang with a number of quartets and made many lifetime friends. Bob is a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay where he loved to sing in the church choir.
Bob married Dorothy Backman in Coquille on March 17, 1985.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Coquille; son, Richard and wife Diane; grandsons, Jeremy Taylor and Amanda of Coos Bay, Jeff and Lauren Taylor of Toledo, Ryan Taylor of Creswell; four stepchildren and their families, Juanita Ann Norris, Doug and Dennis Backman all of Coquille, Dan Backman of Brookings; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; all of his siblings; his son, Robert Michael “Mike”; grandson, Jess Taylor; and step son, Dale Backman.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
