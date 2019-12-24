Robert A. “Bob” Church
September 4, 1937 – December 13, 2019
Cremation Rites have been held for Robert A. “Bob” Church, 82, of Coos Bay, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary.
Bob was born Sept. 4, 1937 at Marshfield, Oregon, the son of Charles R. and Margaret M. (Humphreys) Church. He passed away Dec. 13, 2019 at his Coos Bay home surrounded by his family. Bob was raised and educated in Coos Bay and attended Marshfield High School. He served in the Army and while stationed at Ft. Lewis near Tacoma, Wash. he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Woodward in 1960. After his service they moved to Coos Bay where Bob drove log trucks for Weyerhaeuser and Koos Trucking and then later as an owner/operator until retiring.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping but his great joy came from spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Church of Coos Bay; sons, Jerry Church, and Jim Church, of Coos Bay; sister, Charlotte Peck of Beaverton, Oregon; and six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Church, and his brother, Pat Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In