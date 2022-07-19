December 22, 1927 – December 19, 2021
Rita Jeanette Lupien Miller Sellars was born December 22, 1927 to Ludger Lupien and Lillian LaFleur Norris in Hartford, Connecticut. Raised by her grandparents, Rita graduated from Williamsburg High School in Massachusetts. She then earned a Business and Banking Degree from Becker Junior College in June, 1946.
In 1948, she married Bernard Joseph Miller, settled in Haydenville, Massachusetts and then moved to So. Ashfield, Massachusetts with their children, Cynthia Jane, Deborah Joan and twin, Douglas John, Scott James, Michael Jeffrey and Laurie Jean. In 1961 our family moved from Massachusetts to Garden Valley, Oregon.
In 1968, Rita and Bernard divorced and she later married Warren E. Sellars adding his 3 children to our family, Glenda, LeeAnn and Glenn. They moved to Reedsport, Oregon where she was well known for her beautiful gardening.
In March, 2020 she moved into Ocean Ridge Assisted Living in Coos Bay, Oregon where she passed away on December 19, 2021.
Rita was a loving spiritual friend, mom, and wife. Everyone that met her loved her. She was a bright star in all of our lives and continues to shine in our hearts. We miss her terribly.
