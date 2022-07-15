May 30, 1958 – July 6, 2022
Rita Jean Rosson, 64, of North Bend, passed away July 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. She was born May 30, 1958 in Woodruff, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert and Mae (Marti) Prue. She moved to the Bay Area in 1987 from Mullan, Idaho.
She was married to Jimmie J. Rosson on March 31, 1992 in Coos Bay. She worked as a receptionist for several different businesses over many years. She worked as a Medical Records Clerk at Bay Clinic until Covid came.
Her passion was taking care of the bald eagle, Asha and the great horned owl, Otis at the Free Flight Bird Sanctuary in Bandon. She and her husband were volunteers there for many years until it closed, but she would still go back to feed Asha.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Rosson; daughter, Amy Stallings of Iowa; three grandchildren, Leif, Eowyn and Koda. She also left behind her very close friends, Linda, Debbie, Karen, Sue, Mary Jane, and many others. She is resting in peace at home with our Lord.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216.
