April 10, 1933 – December 30, 2022
In Loving Memory of Riley Clyde Adcock. He was born in Quinter, Kansas on April 10, 1933 and died in Coos Bay, Oregon on December 30, 2022 at the age of 89.
He is survived by his brother, Sam Adcock of Omak, WA; brother, Owen Adcock of Malaga, WA; brother, Louie Adcock of Yakima, WA; son, Ben Adcock of North Bend, OR; grandchildren, Amber McHaffie & Jessie Macalam of Colusa, CA; and great grandchildren, Isaiah Macalam of Colusa, CA and Andrew Macalam of Woodland, CA; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Adcock of Coos Bay, OR; his daughter, Jenny Nuetzmann of Albuquerque, NM; his parents, Clyde & Mary Adcock of Chelan, WA; sister, Mary Jane Adcock of Quinter, KS; brother, Mervin Adcock of Chelan, WA; brother, James Adcock of Malaga, WA; brother, Robert Adcock of Lopez Island, WA; sister, Elizabeth Driver of Medford, OR; brother, Merton Adcock of Wenatchee, WA; and his sister, Dora Meade of Chelan, WA.
Riley grew up in Quinter, Kansas in the 1930’s, much like the book and movie “The Grapes of Wrath” because of the dust storms. Many of his relatives, including his mother, Mary, were brought up in the Dunkard Brethren faith, a German Anabaptist denomination, much like the Mennonites.
In 1937 his family moved from Kansas to Chelan Falls, Washington in a large truck along with their goats. After they got settled in Chelan Falls, his mother studied the Bible and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
On December 24, 1950, at the age of 17, Riley was baptized in a horse trough as one of Jehovah's Witnesses at the Chelan, Washington Kingdom Hall which was located in a rented section of Miners & Merchants Bank.
Another very happy occasion happened on May 4, 1953, when Riley married Agnes Adcock in Omak, Washington. Riley worked in various apple orchards, he also worked for the Great Northern Railroad for about 20 years and for the Biles-Coleman Lumber Company in Omak, Washington.
In July, 1963, Riley and his family moved to Nevada City, California, where he worked as a union laborer helping to build dams and other water projects. He also worked in the scrap metal business. Riley and Agnes later moved to Coos Bay, Oregon in June, 1991. He continued doing odd jobs and kept his scrap metal business going.
He liked to pan for gold, read western and historical novels, but he especially enjoyed reading Bible based publications, and attending meetings, preaching publicly, and socializing with his friends who he dearly loved.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses; 1810 Waite St., North Bend, OR on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm by his son, Ben Adcock. For a zoom code or other information please leave a message at 541-756-5633.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In