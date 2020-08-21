November 18, 1963 – August 14, 2020
A celebration of life for Ricky Sanford Ray, 56, of Coquille will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 29 at Sturdivant Park in Coquille. Any family and friends of Rick are invited and encouraged to come share stories and memories.
Ricky was born November 18, 1963 in Tacoma, Washington to Vernon and Betty (Overturf) Ray. He passed away in his home in Coquille on August 14, 2020. Rick was a fighter and never let his illnesses hold him back or down, always positive and looking forward. He will no longer have to fight.
Rick had an interesting childhood growing up, moving around with his family from the Azores to Florida because of his father’s military career. The family eventually settled down in Myrtle Point, Oregon.
Rick had an adventurous spirit and loved family vacations. He spent many years fighting forest fires with Coos Forest Patrol and BLM. Rick was well known throughout the community for his many years of installing phone systems and was known as the “phone guy”. He enjoyed computer games, photography and spending time with his family. Almost everyone who knew Rick liked him and enjoyed his company and campy sense of humor. He loved making people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Donda Ray; his daughters, Ashley, Chrystal, Nichole and Kitisha; grandchildren, Katelynn, Elizabeth, Gavin, Donavin, Aurora and Damien; brothers, David, and his wife, Susan, and Jody, and his wife, Dominique; nieces, Trisha and Mariah; and nephew, Zach.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gene Ray and Betty Ray.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
