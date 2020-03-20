Ricky Everett Madden
October 24, 1962 – March 7, 2020
A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date for Ricky E. Madden, 57, of North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Ricky was born on Oct. 24, 1962 in Van Nuys, Calif., to Doyle Madden and Mabel (Rowlett) Madden. He passed away of natural causes at his home in North Bend on March 7, 2020.
Ricky moved to Oregon at the age of three. He graduated from North Bend High School, class of 1980. Upon graduation he joined the United States Marine Corps. Following his honorable discharge he had a successful career in Construction and Drywall in both Klamath Falls, Ore., and in Virginia.
Ricky loved hunting and fishing and made friends everywhere that he went. He had a kind soul with a sarcastic sense of humor. He was a loved son, brother, father, husband and friend. He went above and beyond for the people that he loved and cared for.
Ricky is survived by his daughter, Jamie Madden of North Bend; grandchildren, Keia, Manako, KJ and Norah; stepchildren, Erin Hogeland of Cantonment, FL, Devin Hogeland of Carthage, NY and Justine Hogeland of Stafford, VA; brothers, Ron Madden of Arkansas and Randy Madden of Klamath Falls; cousin; A.J. Rowlett of Ohio; loving companion for several years, Cindi Peters of North Bend; her children, Brandi and JD Peters and her grandchildren, Shada and Jaidyn Tenney.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Mabel Madden; and his loving wife, Shelley Johnson-Madden.
