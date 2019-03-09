Sept. 7, 1956 – March 5, 2019
At his request, no public service will be held for Ricky Dean Richards, 62, of Coos Bay.
Rick was born Sept 7, 1956, in Cottage Grove, to Larry and Charlotte “Cherie” Marie (Noblin) Richards. He passed away March 5, 2019, in Coos Bay, after a fearless battle with pancreas cancer.
Rick grew up in Coquille, and joined the UNited States Marines in 1974, at the age of 17. He served four years San Diego, Calif., Motor Pool. After honorable discharge, he worked as a mechanic, equipment operator, truck driver, Roseburg Forest Products, and local fisheries.
In 2006, Rick retired after a heart attack that left him in a coma for 13 days. He said each day of life after that was a bonus. He loved motorcycles, classic cars, and his miniature pony “Spot.”
Rick is survived by sister, Bonnie (Lowry) Shively and husband, Butch; brother, Robert “Dr. Bob” Richards and wife, Kim; nephew, Steven Lowry; and great-nephews, Wraith and Sylus Lowry; aunt, Patricia Noblin; stepmom, Patricia (Wills) Richards; and numerous extended nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Rick is also survived by his loving fiancé, Susan Anderson (and her incredible family) who cared for Rick with amazing love, compassion, advocacy, and support. We cannot thank you enough.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Cathy Anderson.
Memorial contributions in Rick’s name may be made to Friends of Coos County Animals (FOCCAS), P.O. Box 911, Cos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Nelson’s Bay Area Mortuary 541 267-4216.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.nelsonsbam.com and www.theworldlink.com.
