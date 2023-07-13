August 26, 1946 – July 2, 2023
Richard William Morin, born August 26, 1946 in Coos Bay, Oregon. Passed away July 2, 2023 in Yuma, Arizona. He was 76 years old.
Survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Tracey, Ashley, and Tammy; grandchildren, Justin, Marke, Austin, Ryan, Caden, Trevor, Kameron and Jonathan; brothers, Doug (Bev) and Dave (Jan); sister, Sally (Wes); brother and sister-in-law, Emmitt and Linda; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Cecil; sister-in-law, Joyce and Jerry; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by son, Jeff; mother and father, Marge and Bill; mother and father-in-law, Marilou and Emmitt.
Graduated from Marshfield High School in 1946, multitalented football player and choir member. With 4 proud years in the Navy, 1966-1970.
He was in business in Coos Bay, Oregon - Morin’s Automotive for 40 years.
Retired to Yuma, Arizona in 2008 - he loved anything involving cars and enjoyed playing poker in the park and Laughlin, Nevada.
He loved his family very much and he was definitely a family man, first and foremost - You will be missed SO much!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In