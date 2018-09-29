June 19, 1937 - Sept. 7, 2018
My dad, Richard Tobiska, was a great man from a great era. He was a hard working union man. He was friendly and known to do a bit of teasing. I used to tease him that he would talk to a rock.
Richard was born June 19, 1937 near Deadwood, S.D., home of Black Hills Gold. His parents were Otto and Beth (Clark) Tobiska. His family farmed strawberries in St. Helens, but spent most of my dad's schooling in Empire/Coos Bay. Richard graduated from Marshfield in 1956, and married my lovely mother, Juanita Spangler in 1959, the day of “The Blast” in Roseburg. I, Kim Eason (Tobiska), was born 9 months later. My parents committed to live in Coos Bay throughout my school years.
Richard’s trade was sheet metal, but he was accomplished in all types of engineering and construction. He did carpentry, metal work, brick and cement work and whatever else it took to build something, He was never idle; if he saw a project he was on it.
My dad made sure our family traveled the United States every summer for a month. One year my dad built a camper, Mom and I helped, and we drove the Alaskan Hwy. After high school my parents traveled for his work throughout many states, but Alaska was his love. My dad was most proud of his work on large projects such as the Houston Astrodome, missile sites in Tucson, and large buildings in Anchorage. Richard had a love for the space program, cars and especially fishing and hunting. He had the opportunity for spectacular fishing, throwing back the “runts” that weighed less than 50 lbs. With my Mom and after she passed in 1999, my Dad now retired, traveled several cruises and was back on the road again across the USA.
Recently, dad lived in the Newport area, close to my family, for the past 7 years and passed away Sept. 7, 2018 from heart failure. I would like to thank my husband, Glen Eason and our boys Dylan and Derek Eason, Katie Eason, Jamie McMahon and the Reeves for their love and support with “Grandpa.”
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Allen; and his precious wife, Juanita. I miss them all dearly.
