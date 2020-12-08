December 24, 1933 – October 9, 2020
Richard Sheldahl passed away after a short illness, at his home in Roseburg last month. He was a wonderful husband, father, papa, teacher, administrator and friend. He moved to Oregon in the 1969 from California and loved this state. He purchased multiple pieces of land, including a beautiful property along the Umpqua River which he enthusiastically worked on, even up to the week before his passing.
Richard spent much of his career teaching in “one room schoolhouses” most notably in Parkfield, California and in Ash Valley, Oregon. He was a master at encouraging kids to learn and reach their potential, even while teaching grades 1-8 simultaneously. His students remained in touch with him for years after leaving his supervision, wanting him to know that they had achieved what he had encouraged them to. He and his late wife Mary were also teachers of God’s Word, through community Bible studies and Good News Club.
He was an avid farmer on the weekends and in the summer at “the farm” in Sitkum. There were notable absences when he worked as superintendent in Powers, Condon and Myrtle Point but the farm was a constant focal point in his life for 50 years. He had moved to the Roseburg area to be closer to family several years ago after traveling with his second wife Marilyn, to many places across the world, including a memorable trip to Norway.
We are learning more details about all the lives he touched, as word of his passing into Heaven has spread. He will most certainly receive many Heavenly rewards with all the people he has quietly helped, taught, encouraged and loved over the years.
Private services were previously held at the Glide Baptist Church in October. We hope to have a public celebration of his life at a later date. Please contact one of his daughters if you would like to be informed of this event. We also hope to publish a memory book about his remarkable life and would welcome submissions for this which can also be sent to one of his daughters.
Those of us fortunate enough to be called family of this amazing man include his wife, Marilyn Klintworth Illick Sheldahl; children, Kathleen (Jerry) Waybrant, Rick (Kim) Sheldahl, Diana (Brian) Laird, Carolyn (Dan) Standish and their children/grandchildren. Marilyn’s children, Jim, Mark, Tim and Joy and their children/grandchildren. Siblings, Leone Kirchmeyer, Rosie Kronstad, Lowell Sheldahl (deceased), Sharon Johns, Jim Sheldahl, and Karen Langsather; and his late wife, Mary Carolyn Sheldahl.
His greatest desire was to live as a Christian in a quiet way that was a witness to others and lead his children, grandchildren and all those that he had occasion to encounter, to saving faith in Jesus. John 3:16; Romans 6:23; Romans 8:37-39.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In