Richard "Rick" E. Standish

Richard E. Standish, “Rick”, passed away peacefully at his home in Hudson, Florida on November 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Rick was born in Oakland, California. He was a long-time resident of Reedsport and Dallas, Oregon. He moved to Florida in 2017.
Rick is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Jeanne. He is survived by his daughters, Julie (Randy), Shirley and Diane; his second wife, Donna Kaye; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
