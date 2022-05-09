September 23, 1946 – March 26, 2022
Richard “Rich” Adamson, a longtime resident of Shelton, Washington, died March 26, 2022 in Olympia, Washington surrounded by his loving family. Rich is preceded in death by his parents, Chet and Lucille Adamson and his sister Carolyn. Rich is survived by his wife, Verlane of Olympia, Washington; son, Doug and his wife Laura of Olympia, Washington; and his daughter, Tainya Adamson of Chehalis, Washington.
Rich was born September 23, 1946 in North Bend, Oregon. After graduating Marshfield High School in 1964, Rich later graduated from the University of Oregon where he met his future bride and mother of his two children, Verlane. Rich enlisted in the United States Coast Guard where he spent four years in active duty. After completing active duty, Rich graduated with his law degree from the University of Gonzaga in Spokane. He also enlisted as a reservist with the United States Navy Judge Advocate General Corps. Rich and his family relocated to Shelton in 1977 to take a job as a deputy prosecutor at the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office where part of his duties included being an assistant Mason County Coroner. Rich also had a private practice, served as a municipal court judge for the City of Shelton, and Mason County court commissioner. In the capacity of court commissioner, he helped touch the lives of many children. His happiest times were serving families during adoptions. Rich also traveled the country to help train judges to help become more effective during court matters related to domestic violence. At the same time, Rich continued to serve our country in the Navy. He rose through the ranks and retired as a United States Navy Capitan who served as a military judge. Community service was in Rich’s heart. He was a proud member of Skookum Rotary and was a founding member of the organization’s Oysterfest. He also served as a Cub Scout CubMaster and soccer coach. Above all, Rich loved God and loved being a humble servant of God.
A funeral service is planned 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Shelton, where he was a long-term member.
Any memorial contributions can be made to Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center in Shelton and Special Olympics Oregon.
