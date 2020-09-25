Richard "Pete" R Pedersen

Richard R Pedersen lovingly known as: ‘Pete’
January 10, 1932 - September 18, 2020
A Celebration of Life for Richard “Pete” Pedersen, 88, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 282 W. 6th St in Coquille.
Pete was born January 10, 1932 in Springfield and passed-away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the age of 88.
He was born in Springfield, Oregon and he spent his childhood years living in Oregon. When Pete graduated from Springfield High School he entered the United States Navy and served for approximately 4 years. Pete then married and had three sons, Paul, Chris, and Neal. When the boys were older Pete divorced and was a bachelor for a while. Until he went to a Eugene singles dance and met Jackie Williams. It wasn’t long after they met that the two of them were married. Little did they know that their marriage would last a long time. Thirty-nine years of companionship and marital bliss to be exact.
Pete moved to Arlington, Washington and worked at JH Baxter for 12 years. He then retired and returned to Oregon to live on a beautiful ranch with his wife. It was here that he joined the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge and became a very active member. He was voted Elk of the year several times and devoted himself to numerous charitable events to help his community and particularly the youth.
Pete began writing during his retirement and published many articles with magazines such as ‘Reminisce’. He even went so far as to illustrate some of his publications with the help of a young artist.
Pete was also an accomplished painter and produced some beautiful landscapes. Pete enjoyed the writing and painting for many years. Up until, he became just too ill to do them.
You can’t talk about Pete and not talk about his talent for growing a garden. A several acre garden with rows of corn, cucumbers, squash, tomatoes and pumpkins. He would donate a lot of his harvest to charity, especially his pumpkins and he made sure every needy child had one in October.
But Pete’s biggest accomplishment at the ranch was as a loving and active grandfather to Jackie’s granddaughters. A beautiful young girl named Angie and another one named Brittany. They are both grown now and have lives of their own. But both will admit that some of their fondest childhood memories were with their Grandpa Pete. He had no problem playing with dolls or sitting down to a little tea party.
In addition to his role as husband, father, and grandfather, Pete had a variety of interests that contributed to the community. He found enjoyment as a Chaplain for the Elks Lodge and counseled many people through their problems. He was an active church member for 30 plus years and was an Elder of the Baptist church. He also volunteered for many community events such as American Essays for Children. A highlight during the Christmas holidays was Pete dressing up as Santa and delighting his grandchildren.
Besides his wife Jackie, Pete’s survivors include sons, Paul Pedersen, Chris Pedersen, and Neal Pedersen; grandchildren from Paul sons, Andy and Adam; stepsons, Alex and Kevin; great-grandchildren from Andy, Nina and Brooke; from Adam, Kayla; from Alex, Dylan and Lexi; great-great-grandchildren from Nina, Madison, Mackenzie and Morgan; from Brooke, Hailey.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
