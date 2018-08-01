March 19, 1937 – June 13, 2018
A memorial service for Richard Paul Zufelde, 81, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 4 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, with longtime friend, pastor Don Berney, of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, officiating. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Richard was born March 19, 1937 in North Bend to Richard Zufelde and Beulah Liepold. He passed away June 13, 2018 in Coos Bay.
Richard attended Englewood elementary school and Powers high school. He lived his entire life in Coos County. Richard was a Vietnam veteran, who loved his country and was very proud to have served. He worked for the wood products industry. He loved sports and the outdoors; hunting, fishing and playing softball in the city league teams for many years.
Richard attended Missionary Alliance Church and Eastside Tabernacle. He married Shirley Bettelyoun July 8, 1960. They were married 58 years!
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Zufelde of Coos Bay; five step-children, Jim Bettelyoun of Camas, Wash., Elaine and Jeff Franson of Bandon, Terry and Dan Guthrie of Newberg, Ron and Trina Bettelyoun of Longview, Wash. and Steve and Jan Bettelyoun of Coos Bay; sister, Mary Bell Cooper; half-brother, Shawn Liepold of Boring; grandchildren, Tim and Kelley Franson of Boise, Idaho, Stevie Bettelyoun of Lakeside, Annie Bettelyoun of Eugene, Heather Tarr of Tacoma, Wash., Joshua Bettelyoun of Kittaning, Penn.; as well as four great–grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Paul Zufelde and mother, Beulah Liepold.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
