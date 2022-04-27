Richard O. Maze Jr.

January 24, 1944 – April 6, 2022
Richard Oliver Maze Jr., 78, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away April 6, 2022, at his home. He was known by many as “Bubb.”
He was born January 24, 1944, in Bakersfield, California to Richard Sr. and Dorothy Maze. Shortly after, they moved to Hauser, Oregon. He attended grade and middle school in Hauser and high school in North Bend, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sherril Maze. They had two children, Jacqueline Chantelle, born in 1964 and Richard Darren, born in 1968. He also has four grandchildren, Brittney Searcey, Logan Blackburn, Jacob Maze and Ethan Maze.
He logged for his dad and uncle in North Bend until moving to Pendleton in 1975. He started his own logging company, Superior Forest Products. He eventually went to work for Continental Mills where he retired after 20 years. He bowled for many years and loved to play golf, where he made many wonderful friends.
A private family gathering will be held in North Bend at a later date.
