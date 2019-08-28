Jan. 29, 1928 – Aug. 23, 2019
At his request, no public services will be held for Richard Neil Osborne, 91, of North Bend.
Neil was born Jan. 29, 1928 in Myrtle Point. He passed away Aug. 23, 2019 in North Bend after a short battle with cancer.
Following high school at Marshfield, Neil joined the United States Navy and served his country in the South Pacific. In 1948 he met Bette Jean Harlan at a military parade reception in Marshfield. They were later married in 1950.
You have free articles remaining.
Neil enjoyed hunting, camping and gardening. He was a true outdoorsman. Neil was also a talented carpenter and skilled at working with wood.
He is survived by his beloved wife Bette; many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In