October 25, 1937 – June 2, 2021
Richard Leroy Schafer was born at home in the Millington area of Marshfield, Oregon (now Coos Bay) on October 25, 1937. He passed away June 2, 2021 of heart failure.
Richard married Gladys Helen Eckles December 20, 1958. He worked as an off-highway truck driver for Weyerhaeuser Co. until his retirement. He then worked for several more years driving highway trucks.
Richard was a member of the Oregon National Guard for 8 years. He was involved in Coos County Search and Rescue for several years. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He liked music; even opera.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys; his parents, Harold and Beulah Schafer; and a niece, Julie Schafer.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelley Schafer (Patricia Levin); sister, Rosalie Halley (Stan); brother, Paul Schafer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A casual memorial service will be held July 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Springfield Lutheran Church (in the community room) located at 1542 I St. Springfield, OR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In