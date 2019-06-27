May 5, 1941 - June 15, 2019
Services will be held for Richard Lee Settle, 78, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at First Baptist Church in Bandon with a reception to follow.
Native Oregonian Richard Lee Settle passed away June 15, 2019, at the home of his closest friends in Sonoma, Calif. Richard who went by Sully to most, was born May. 5, 1941, in Roseburg to James and Anna (Miller) Settle and moved to Bandon at 3 months old. Sully was the youngest of four brothers. Sully served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and committed 21 years of service to his country. He married his bride Patricia Clark in 1967 in San Diego, Calif.
Sully returned to Bandon in 1980 and started his career as an appliance and RV repairman. Sully loved to spend time with his family and friends. His hobbies included reading, fishing and driving his vintage car.
Sully is survived by his special friend, Alyce Jones Gobble; daughters, Lisa McGinnis, Anna (Settle) Johnson, and Tricia (Settle) Smith; sons-in-law, Jeremy Johnson and Kris Smith; and grandchildren, Justin, Nathaniel, Faith, Jaiden, Izaiah, Asher, Olivia and Opal.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Settle; mother, Anna (Miller) Settle; wife, Patricia (Clark) Settle; and brothers, Fredrick Settle, Noel Settle, Edward Settle.
