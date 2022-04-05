October 16, 1953 – April 3, 2022
Richard “Rich” Donald Kahl Sr, 68, of North Bend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He leaves behind his loving wife, Meri L. Kahl of 35 years; son, Richard D. Kahl Jr of Rochester, NY; son, Andrew T. Kahl of Akron, OH; son, Jason Yavorska of Leiden, Netherlands; daughter, Heide A. Keifer of Salem, OR; son, Greg Lenny of Troutdale, OR; son, Michael W. Kahl of Groveland, FL; and 11 grandchildren.
Rich enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping and he had many hobbies and adventures. He enlisted in the US Army in 1972 and served on active duty for 3 years and Reserves for an additional 3 years. He then went on to work for Bell Atlantic in New Jersey, retired in 2002 and relocated to North Bend, Oregon. Rich became a Mason in 1975 and was very influential in New Jersey and Oregon. He was also a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Shriners and Tall Cedars. Rich touched the lives of many people along his journey through life, always willing to lend a hand, offer advice, and help people during difficult times. He became the pseudo brother, father, uncle, and grandfather for all those that crossed paths with him. He enjoyed collecting stamps, coins, guns, and was an avid collector of model railroad cars and would set up functional displays in the community. He was a man of many talents and was never afraid to try anything new, jumping headfirst……some examples are beef cattle farming, renovating and operating an apartment complex, home security system startup, gun store owner, recreational and commercial crabbing and Oregon Sun Stone mining operation. He was most proud of his family, time in the Army and being a Mason.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the North Bend Chapel, 2014 McPherson Avenue in North Bend. A public viewing will start at 2:00 p.m. and formal services will begin at 3:00 p.m. consisting of Masonic Rites, religious service and closing with military honors.
