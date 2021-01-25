August 12, 1935 – November 8, 2020
Richard “Dick” Paul Evans was born on August 12, 1935 and passed from this life on November 8, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Dick was born in Grinnell, Iowa to Russell and Ruth (Brown) Evans. From a young age he fought and overcame various life threatening illnesses. Most of the time illness or surgeries were only temporary slowdowns and he would be right back to taking care of his family, animals and doing what he believed had to get done. With his parents and older brother Bill, Dick moved to Southern California for the drier climate to aid his recovery from Polio. Around 1950 he moved with his parents and brothers to Myrtle Point where his family started the first Holstein dairy in Coos County.
Richard met the love of his life, Alice May Miller, during high school and they married on June 19, 1954 and made Myrtle Point their home. Richard and Alice had three children, Darrell R. Evans, Virginia D. (Evans) Harris and Richard P. Evans, Jr. Dick worked at different jobs including a school custodian, a bus driver and for Coos County Road Dept., but his first love was farming.
Outside of work, Dick was active with the Coos County Fair, serving on the Fair Board and as the Sheep and Swine Superintendent along with his wife Alice for a number of years. Dick and Alice also exhibited sheep in open class at the fair and then around 1996 they began a new venture with llamas. They exhibited their llamas in open class not only at the local fair, but at various other fairs in the State. Some of their llamas earned National awards. His love for his family, love of farming and raising animals was a constant in his life. Dick enjoyed taking his dog outside for a walk and to check on his llamas.
Richard is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Alice May (Miller) Evans; his sons, Darrell and wife, Carolyn Evans, Richard “Rick” Jr. and Lisa Evans; and daughter, Virginia and husband, William “Bill” Harris. He also enjoyed his 9 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial will be held at later date.
We love and miss you, but are thankful that you are now free from pain.
