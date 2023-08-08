Richard “Dick” Joseph Besser Service Notice

A memorial service for Richard "Dick" Joseph Besser, 81, of North Bend will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. with Pastor Mark Schiro officiating.

Dick was born November 7, 1941 in Mapleton, Minnesota and died May 14, 2023 in Coos Bay.

Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Service as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted:


The World's Latest E-Edition

Email Newsletters

Load comments