Richard “Dick” Joseph Besser Service Notice

A memorial service for Richard "Dick" Joseph Besser, 81, of North Bend will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. with Pastor Mark Schiro officiating.
Dick was born November 7, 1941 in Mapleton, Minnesota and died May 14, 2023 in Coos Bay.
Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
