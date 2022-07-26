March 7, 1933 – July 17, 2022
Richard “Dick” Frank Dark, 89, passed away July 17, 2022 at his home in Bandon, Oregon. Dick was born March 7, 1933 to Frank and May Dark. Dick married Dorothy Mae Odem on April 10, 1954 in Portland, Oregon. They had a life filled with adventure from camping in Mexico, Canada, and all over the United States to cruising to Alaska.
Dick loved fishing, hunting and camping. He was a Journeyman Electrician with IBEW Local 48 and enjoyed teaching pipe-bending classes in his spare time.
Dick is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mae Dark; his two children, Deborah Trattner and Donna Young; son-in-law, Harold Trattner; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
