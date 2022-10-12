Richard “Dick” Erickson

December 19, 1940 – August 24, 2022
A graveside service for Richard William Erickson was held on August 19, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Dick was born December 19, 1940 in Marshfield, Oregon to Bill and Virginia Erickson. He passed away August 24, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. He grew up in Glasgow, Oregon, where he graduated from North Bend High School in 1959.
Dick loved the Oregon Coast and never moved more than six miles from where he was born. After graduating he went to work on the waterfront as a longshoreman and retired from Local 12 after 42 years.
Dick was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping and walking on the beach. Dick married the love of his life, Margo in 1991. They traveled extensively, making many wonderful memories with family and friends.
Dick is survived by his wife, Margo; daughters, Debbie Matthews and Donna Kimbler; stepdaughter, Angela Coleman; nine grandchildren; sister, Linda Crawford; and brother, Leonard Erickson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Virginia; and brother, Mike Erickson.
