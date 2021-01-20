May 31, 1921 – January 21, 2020
Richard "Dick" Duncan Hanen, born May 31, 1921 in South Bend, Washington, to Joseph Campbell Hanen and Caroline Duncan Hanen, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 21, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Dick was a proud graduate of Marshfield High School's class of 1939, then attended the University of Oregon on a golf scholarship. When home for a weekend from college, a blind date was arranged by mutual friends. Dick met Bette Jane Knox at a party in Lakeside, and the two, “danced the night away and fell in love,” as they told family over the years. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, and shortly before his graduation, Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army. When Dick was called to serve, Bette decided to enlist as well. Sergeant Hanen served on the Western Front during World War II, while a world away Lieutenant Bette Knox served in the US Army Air Corps as a flight nurse in the South Pacific.
After the war Dick and Bette returned to Coos Bay, where they were married in June of 1946, and raised three daughters. He purchased Coos Bay Stationary from Claude Nasburg and ran it successfully for over thirty years. After retiring he and Bette split their time between Southern California and Agness, Oregon. He continued to enthusiastically play golf throughout his life, including playing in the U.S. Amateur in 1952 and 1961. For decades he enjoyed the game with friends, and always a true competitor played in numerous tournaments up and down the West Coast.
Having been drafted in the last term of his senior year in college, Dick had not completed his degree at the University of Oregon. In 2002, at age 82, the University of Oregon confirmed that he had met the requirements for his bachelor's degree. He celebrated his graduation with his "classmates" 60 years his junior. He remained a loyal Duck his entire life!
Dick was a man of genuine integrity, with an abiding love for his family. He never failed to treat others with respect, and those who did business with him knew that a handshake and a smile meant just as much to him as a legal contract. He was a model of service in his community and to his children, including serving on the board of South Western Community College in its early years, and on the Coos Bay/North Bend Water Board.
Beloved for his strength of character, cheerful kindness, and sense of humor, Dick was never happier than when he was rowing his hand-built wooden McGuiness boat on the Rogue River while Bette fly fished for steelhead. They are best remembered by family sitting on “the point” at their cabin in Agness, quietly passing the days together as the river flowed by below them.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Bette Jane (Knox) Hanen and his brother, William Campbell Hanen.
He is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Becky and John Marshall, Barbara and Dan Gerrone, Caddy and Jeff McKeown; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The family had hoped and planned for the past year to gather with friends for a celebration honoring both Dick and Bette. As gathering safely has not been possible the family has elected to publish this obituary on the anniversary of his passing.
Donations can be made to: The Dick and Bette Hanen Scholarship, MHS Community & Memorial Scholarship Fund PO Box 1541 Coos Bay, OR 97420. The University of Oregon Foundation, The Richard “Dick” Hanen Golf Scholarship 1720 E. 13th Ave., Suite 410 Eugene, OR 97403. Operation Rebuild Hope Bryan’s Home 1520 Sherman Ave. North Bend, OR 97459.
