February 23, 1942 - October 20, 2018
Richard D. Sebesta, 76, longtime resident of Coos Bay/Charleston area, passed away after a long illness.
Beloved English professor, poet and author who loved fishing with friends, and was active in the First Baptist Church of Coos Bay church community.
Born to Mae T. Williams Sebesta (deceased) and Alvin R. Sebesta (deceased) February 23, 1942, and predeceased by younger brother Robert Sebesta.
He is survived by his sweet sister, Mary Alice Sebesta Connor (Jack) of Chicago; dear brother, James A. Sebesta (Jean) of Tampa and cherished family, Patrick and Andrew Lacuesta.
He will be missed by many Sebesta and Connor nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends in the Coos Bay/Charleston area.
Arrangements are pending for a celebration of life.
